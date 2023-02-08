The latest guest on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast was indie sensation Michael Oku, who made headlines over the last couple of years due to his work on the British independent scene. Oku wrestled Will Ospreay last year for the RevPro Championship in what many called a match of the year candidate.

On the podcast Jericho told Oku that he would get him booked for AEW’s debut show in the United Kingdom. The Ocho specified that the booking would most likely be for Dark: Elevation or Dark, but that he was a guaranteed to be on the card in some capacity.

You’ll be on the [UK] show for sure. I’ll guarantee you that. I’ll guarantee it. No problem at all. That’s easy. That’s easy to do. Done. Done deal.

Jericho will potentially be wrestling Ricky Starks on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, but only if The Absolute One can run through the Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara gauntlet.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)