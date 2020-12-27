AEW superstar and Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho was one of the many wrestlers to share memories of former TNT champion Brodie Lee following his tragic passing yesterday at 41 years old. The Demo God posted a photo on his Instagram from a WWE event back in 2015, telling the story of how Lee (then Luke Harper) was unhappy with his lack of merchandise so one of the boys made him his own t-shirt, which a number of top stars took part in wearing.

It’s Saturday. You know what that means…Backstage in Mexico in 2015. Brodie was annoyed that he didn’t have his own merch t-shirt, so one of the brothers got a bunch made in his honor. We all wore them in tribute to the dude, cause everybody loved him. Just a wonderful man and a kickass worker….we never had a bad match and I probably worked with him 50 times. I was a big fan of his and even helped bring him into @allelitewrestling…where he did the best work of his career in a very short time. I’m gonna try to find that goofy fuckkn shirt and if I do, I’m going to hang it on my wall so I can be reminded daily what a legit great person looks like. Thanks Jon…you were one in a million and a true brother’s brother.

Lee leaves behind a legacy that saw him accomplish a many great things in the wrestling industry, but none greater than his relationships with his peers and his family. Check out Jericho’s post below.