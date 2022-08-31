Chris Jericho took to Twitter this week to thank AEW President Tony Khan, along with AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, for reigniting his love for the business. He also praised AEW as being the best pro wrestling company in the world.

“Just wanna thank @TonyKhan, @KennyOmegamanX & @youngbucks for reigniting my love for pro wrestling!! @AEW is the BEST wrestling company in the world today and I’m so PROUD to be a part of it! Haters gonna hate…and wizards are gonna throw fireballs at all their asses! [fire emoji x 3],” Jericho wrote.

The Bucks re-tweeted Jericho’s comments, but none of the tagged people have publicly responded as of this writing. Jericho has pinned the post to the top of his Twitter feed.

Jericho’s comments come after he recently indicated that he was one of the names WWE contacted about a return when AEW accused them of potential contract tampering, which you can read about at this link.

The leader of The Jericho Appreciation Society is believed to be under contract to AEW until the first of 2024.

Jericho will return to the AEW commentary table during tonight’s All Out go-home edition of Dynamite, during the Jake Hager vs. Bryan Danielson match. He will then face Danielson in singles action at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view.

