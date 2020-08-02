Chris Jericho Thinks Cesaro Would Be A Top Guy In AEW, Names Other Talent He Would Want To Sign

AEW superstar Chris Jericho spoke about what talents he would want to sign to AEW on the latest episode of his Saturday Night Special, where the Demo God named current SmackDown tag champion Cesaro as a wrestler he thinks would be a top guy. Highlights are below.

On Cesaro:

Now we just have to get Cesaro in AEW and then we’ll really stir it up. I think Cesaro in AEW would be one of our top guys.

Other talent he hopes AEW signs:

Roman Reigns, Will Ospreay, Ricochet, [Kota] Ibushi, and Don Callis. Yes, that’s all I’ve got to say about that. Yes, I would love to have Ricochet in AEW. I’d work with him in a second.

Check out the full Saturday Night Special below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)