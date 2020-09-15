AEW superstar Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by TalkSport’s Alex McCarthy to talk about NXT moving to a different night, as well as reflecting on his feud with Orange Cassidy, which culminated in the ALL OUT Mimosa Mayhem matchup. Highlights are below.

Says he thinks NXT should move to a different night and not mess with AEW:

They came on Wednesday [on USA Network] just to mess with us. Take your head out of your a– and go make money. Don’t worry about our company. We’re not worried about you. Leave us alone, do your own thing, go to Tuesdays, grab an extra 250,000 viewers, finally get your demo where it needs to be because it’s pretty embarrassing on a Wednesday night up against us. So go, go to Tuesday, go to Sunday, go to any other day you want. But don’t exist just to mess with us because we’re beating you every week. It’s kind of embarrassing for NXT at this point.

On making his feud with Orange Cassidy memorable:

That’s the real secret of wrestling and the real genius and fun of wrestling is when you can put together a long storyline and bring a guy like him and put him in the spotlight and now he is a legit main event star for AEW.

