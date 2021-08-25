Two trios matches were added to this week’s AEW Dynamite episode during Tuesday’s AEW Dark episode.

Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin will face Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake and Cezar Bononi, while QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto will face Austin, Colten and Billy Gunn.

Paul Wight will be a guest commentator for the match between The Gunn Club and The Nightmare Factory as he prepares to face QT at AEW All Out.

It was also announced that Chris Jericho will be on Dynamite to address his future following last week’s loss to MJF.

Below is the updated line-up for Dynamite from Milwaukee:

* CM Punk makes his Dynamite debut

* Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson

* Red Velvet vs. Jamie Hayter

* Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy

* AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament: The Varsity Blonds vs. Lucha Bros

* Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin vs. Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake and Cezar Bononi

* QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Austin, Colten and Billy Gunn

* Chris Jericho will address his future

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.