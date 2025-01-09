“The Learning Tree” is coming to “The House of Honor” on Thursday night.

Ahead of this week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub, Ring Of Honor has announced that ROH World Champion “The Nueve” Chris Jericho and “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith will be appearing live on the show.

“ROH World Champion ‘The Nueve’ Chris Jericho with ‘Bad Apple’ Bryan Keith alongside him will be in the house TOMORROW NIGHT on HonorClub,” the announcement read. “Watch ROH TV on HonorClub at WatchROH.com 7/6c.”

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the January 9 episode of the weekly two-hour Thursday night prime time program:

* Billie Starkz in action

* MxM Collection in action

* Griff Garrison vs. Boulder

* Blake Christian vs. Serpentico

* Trish Adora vs. Harley Cameron

* Rachael Ellering vs. Queen Aminata

* Sumie Sakai vs. Hazuki (ROH Throwback)

* Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith to appear live

* ROH Women’s TV Championship – Proving Ground: Red Velvet (c) vs. TBD

Make sure to check back here every Thursday night after the show for complete ROH On HonorClub results.