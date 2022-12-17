AEW star Chris Jericho is set to star in a new pro wrestling-themed horror movie.

“Dark Match” recently wrapped filming in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, according to Deadline. The movie will focus on a small-time wrestling company that accepts a high-paying gig in a backwoods town, only to discover when they arrive that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for the match.

The movie stars Jericho, Michael Eklund, Steven Ogg, Ayisha Issa, Sara Canning, and Jonathan Cherry.

Jericho also serves as an Executive Producer of the movie, along with John McDonald, the producer. Dept. 9 Studios is releasing the movie, while the film was written and directed by Lowell Dean. Dept. 9 producers Don Depoe and Michael Feehan are joined by Michael Peterson and Rhonda Baker.

Dean commented on the movie, “It’s been a blast filming in Edmonton and working every day with such a talented cast and crew. I’m excited for the opportunity to work with Dept.9 Studios and for the producer’s support in bringing Dark Match to life.”

Jericho tweeted on the project and wrote, “Stoked about this!”

There is no word yet on when “Dark Match” will be released, but we will keep you updated.

