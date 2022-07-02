AEW superstar Chris Jericho recently took to Instagram to discuss this past Wednesday’s Blood & Guts television special, where he and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society came up short in the aforementioned Blood & Guts matchup against Jon Moxley, Claudio, Santana, Ortiz, Wheeler Yuta, and Eddie Kingston.

At one point Jericho ended up on top of the steel stage structure, where Claudio gave him his signature big swing. Jericho wrote about this moment on Instagram, calling the spot one of the scariest of his career. The Wizard also touted the success of Blood & Guts in the ratings. His full post reads:

“Insane doesn’t even come close to summing this up….. by far One of the most TERRIFYING moments of my entire career!! Even though the result wasn’t what I was hoping for, #BloodAndGuts was a WAR for the ages and completely crazy! More importantly it resulted in #AEWDynamite being the NUMBER ONE show on cable tv last night! Thanks to everybody who watched 12 gladiators kick the crap out of each other for an hour.”

You can check out the full post below.