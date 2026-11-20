The long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI has sparked a viral social media trend, and several familiar names from the professional wrestling world are getting involved.

With GTA VI arriving on Thursday, November 19, more than 13 years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V in 2013, social media users have been sharing side-by-side photos showing how much they’ve changed between the two releases.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was among those who joined the fun, posting photos comparing her appearance in 2013 to how she looks today.

“Happy GTA day! Who’s been playing??” Stratus wrote.

Mickie James also participated, sharing a comparison between her “Hardcore Country” days in 2013 and her current appearance in 2026.

“13 years?! Had to hop on the trend,” James wrote.

Chris Jericho decided to put his own spin on the trend, sharing a graphic comparing his various wrestling personas throughout the years to different installments of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. His comparison went all the way back to the original GTA release in 1997.

AEW star Sammy Guevara also got involved, posting a comparison on November 14 with the caption, “GTA 5 vs GTA 6.”

Meanwhile, CJ Perry responded to a social media post from Denise Salcedo featuring comparisons of several wrestlers from 2013 and 2026. Perry tagged her husband, Miro, in her response.

The wrestling industry’s connection to GTA VI goes beyond the viral trend.

AEW producer Kevin Matthew McDonald recently revealed that he spent the past five years contributing motion capture work to the highly anticipated video game.

#GTA6 https://t.co/Lnkl2ZwsFt — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 18, 2026

GTA 5 ➡️ GTA 6 Happy GTA day! Who’s been playing?? https://t.co/9CLTHZHG4R — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) November 19, 2026

GTA 5 vs GTA 6 #gta6 #gtavi https://t.co/IOn4KZcobg — Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) November 14, 2026