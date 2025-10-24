A new report has provided additional insight into the growing speculation surrounding the future of Chris Jericho, as interest in the AEW star reportedly extends well beyond All Elite Wrestling and includes potential suitors from multiple major promotions — WWE among them.

Jericho, 53, remains one of the most influential and recognizable names in professional wrestling, and his current AEW contract is believed to run through the end of 2025. With that date inching closer, questions about what comes next for “The Ocho” have intensified in recent weeks, especially following rumblings that WWE officials would be open to the idea of a reunion.

According to a report from Fightful Select, there has been no internal indication within AEW that Jericho has been approached about taking on a formal backstage or creative position once his in-ring career winds down. However, sources stressed that Jericho continues to maintain a significant degree of creative input over his own storylines and regularly collaborates with AEW President Tony Khan on long-term direction. Those familiar with the situation described Jericho’s relationship with Khan and AEW management as “strong,” adding that there has been no sense of friction or dissatisfaction behind the scenes.

Despite that, the idea of Jericho exploring options beyond AEW reportedly remains a topic of discussion across the wrestling industry. Several major organizations — both domestic and international — are said to have expressed interest should he become a free agent, with WWE named most prominently among them. While no formal talks or creative pitches have been confirmed on the WWE side, multiple company higher-ups have privately discussed the potential value of bringing Jericho back into the fold, particularly as the company continues to lean into cross-generational appeal and nostalgia-driven programming.

One WWE source claims Jericho would “almost 100%” be in line for a lucrative, multi-million dollar offer if he were to return, though they acknowledged that AEW is financially positioned to match or even exceed such a deal should they wish to keep him. What remains unclear, according to several within the industry, is how Jericho himself views the next chapter of his career — whether he would prioritize continued creative freedom and his current platform in AEW, or the potential legacy-defining full-circle moment that a WWE return might represent.

Jericho has yet to publicly address any of the speculation or comment on his plans beyond 2025.