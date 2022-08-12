The bloody main event of Wednesday’s Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite saw Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley retain his title over Chris Jericho.

The leader of The Jericho Appreciation Society was busted open the hard-way during the match with Moxley and this was not planned, according to PWInsider. It looked like Jericho was busted open when he hit the turnbuckles towards the end of the bout.

Jericho needed 7 stitches backstage after the match to close the wound, but he is OK. He took to Instagram and posted a bloody post-match selfie, and gave praise to Moxley. Jericho also said there’s a lot more to come.

“I went to war tonight and I almost won. Kudos to @jonmoxley ….he was the better man, by a hair, tonight. But that match and that loss only stoked the fires of my passions even Hotter! [fire emoji x 3] I AM A PRO WRESTLER…and A PRETTY FUCKING GREAT ONE. So much more to come…. #LeChampion #Lionheart #IJustSaidUpYoursBabay @allelitewrestling,” he wrote.

He added in another Instagram post, “Win, lose or draw- Moxley vs Jericho 2 was a classic…. @jonmoxley @allelitewrestling”

Wednesday’s Dynamite special saw AEW World Champion CM Punk make his return from injury after being away for two months. After Moxley retained over Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager hit the ring to triple team Moxley. Ortiz, Eddie Kingston, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli all hit the ring to help out, but The Jericho Appreciation Society got the upperhand until Punk returned and cleared the ring of the heels, including Jericho. Punk and Moxley then faced off, and Moxley gave Punk the middle finger, then a shoulder shrug to end the show. This was to set up the Moxley vs. Punk title unification match next month. You can click here for backstage news and notes on Punk’s return and the match with Moxley.

There’s no word yet on if AEW has plans for Jericho vs. Punk at some point, but it will be interesting to see if they pick back up on their matches that took place in WWE over the years. Punk and Jericho teamed up and went against each other for dozens of matches in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013. Their last time working together was the July 13, 2013 WWE live event in Trenton, NJ, where they teamed up to defeat Cody Rhodes and Damien Sandow. Their last match against each other came at WWE Payback on June 16, 2013, which saw Punk get the win in a bout that went more than 20 minutes.

