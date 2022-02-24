Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS featured a face-to-face promo battle between former world champion Chris Jericho and fan-favorite Eddie Kingston, a confrontation that ended with the Demo God and the Mad King challenging each other to a match at the March 6th Revolution pay-per-view.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR REVOLUTION:

-AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

-AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

-AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (c) vs. reDRagon vs. TBD

-Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs. MJF

-Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. 3 more TBC