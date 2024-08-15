Another title matchup has been announced for AEW All In.
Chris Jericho will be putting the FTW (For The World) Title on the line against the former champion, HOOK, at the event, which takes place on August 25th from Wembley Stadium in London. The Learning Tree offered the challenge on the August 14th episode of AEW Dynamite, which HOOK immediately accepted. However, HOOK will first have to wrestle Big Bill on the August 21st episode of Dynamite in Cardiff.
"The Learning Tree" offers HOOK a match for the #FTW Championship at #AEWAllInLondon, but with some caveats…
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@730HOOK | @IAmJericho | @TheCaZXL | @BountyKeith pic.twitter.com/a19wozfM2z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 15, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW ALL IN:
Title vs. Career: AEW World Championship Match:
Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
AEW World Championship Match:
‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May
AEW TBS Championship Match:
Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker
AEW TNT Championship Coffin Match:
Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin
AEW American (International) Championship Match:
MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay
FTW Championship Match:
Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK
Casino Gauntlet Match, winner will receive future shot at AEW World Title
Stokley Hathaway & Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii pre-show