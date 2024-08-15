Another title matchup has been announced for AEW All In.

Chris Jericho will be putting the FTW (For The World) Title on the line against the former champion, HOOK, at the event, which takes place on August 25th from Wembley Stadium in London. The Learning Tree offered the challenge on the August 14th episode of AEW Dynamite, which HOOK immediately accepted. However, HOOK will first have to wrestle Big Bill on the August 21st episode of Dynamite in Cardiff.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW ALL IN:

Title vs. Career: AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW World Championship Match:

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker

AEW TNT Championship Coffin Match:

Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW American (International) Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

FTW Championship Match:

Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK

Casino Gauntlet Match, winner will receive future shot at AEW World Title

Stokley Hathaway & Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii pre-show