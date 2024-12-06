The next ROH World Championship match is set.

During the December 5 episode of ROH On HonorClub, “TV Time with Chris Jericho” took place featuring “The Learning Tree” himself. The segment saw “The Nueve” confronted by TNA Wrestling star “Alwayz Ready” Matt Cardona.

Following the explosive segment from the 12/5 show, it was announced by Ring Of Honor that Chris Jericho vs. Matt Cardona for the ROH World Championship will take place at the upcoming ROH Final Battle 2024 pay-per-view.

ROH Final Battle 2024 is scheduled to take place on December 20 from the Manhattan Center in New York City, N.Y.

