AEW superstars Chris Jericho and MJF will be facing off in a singles matchup at the November 7th Full Gear pay per view.

The bout was determined during tonight’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, when a Town Hall meeting was called to see if MJF was worthy to join Jericho’s Inner Circle faction. MJF would eventually lose his temper and tell Jericho that he’s done everything to prove that he is worthy for the Inner Circle, to which Jericho replied, “Except beat me.” The Demo God then officially laid out the challenge.

It's official!

Saturday, Nov 7th at Full Gear LIVE on PPV it's @The_MJF vs. @IAmJericho. If MJF wins, he will become the newest member of the Inner Circle.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/W4eDCquC3x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020

UPDATED CARD FOR FULL GEAR:

-Jon Moxley versus Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” match for the AEW world championship

-Darby Allin challenges for the TNT championship (Either Cody Rhodes or Orange Cassidy)

-Finals of the title tournament

-FTR versus The Young Bucks for the AEW tag team championship

-Sammy Guevara versus Matt Hardy in an Elite Deletion bout

-Chris Jericho versus MJF (If MJF wins he can join the Inner Circle)