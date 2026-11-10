Chris Jericho is bringing one of professional wrestling’s most influential figures back into the spotlight.

As noted last week, the AEW star portrays Gorgeous George in the new Amazon Prime Video series “The Greatest,” which explores the life and career of boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

During an interview with Undisputed, Jericho discussed the preparation that went into portraying the wrestling icon, whose flamboyant personality and larger-than-life presentation helped inspire Ali’s famous promotional style.

Despite George’s enormous popularity during his heyday, Jericho discovered that finding footage of the legendary performer was more difficult than expected.

“I’ve done quite a bit of acting, and this was a special part,” Jericho said. “If you’re in the business or a fan, you’ve heard the name Gorgeous George. But I wanted to go deeper. So I started researching. People were buying televisions just to watch Gorgeous George. He was this massive star, but there’s no easy-to-find tapes of him. A lot of times one episode would get filmed and then it would be taped over for the next week, so a lot of his work was lost.”

Jericho eventually found a valuable resource in the 1949 film “Alias the Champ,” which featured George and gave him an opportunity to study the wrestler’s mannerisms, voice and personality.

“A key for me I was able to go deep and find Gorgeous George in the 1949 movie Alias The Champ. I watched that movie again and again, and I patterned my speech after him–his drawl, that slight Texas accent, his higher voice, his flamboyance. That’s what I honed in on, and that is how it all came together. I was able to focus on his real voice and personality.”

Jericho explained that he wanted his portrayal to remain faithful to the real Gorgeous George rather than simply creating an exaggerated version of the character.

“I really wanted to stay true to who George was. I wasn’t Jim Carrey on set demanding to be called Andy Kaufman, but I was locked into the character. That’s what I enjoy about this — staying in character, then really getting into it once the cameras rolled.”

Jericho appears in the fourth episode of “The Greatest,” with his scenes highlighting the influence George had on Ali’s development of the charismatic public persona that helped make him a global superstar.

Although his role in the series is relatively brief, Jericho believes the experience demonstrated that Gorgeous George’s life could provide enough material for an entirely separate production.

“The moment that we did those scenes, I really felt we could do a Gorgeous George spinoff,” Jericho said. “As massive as he was, he is becoming this forgotten guy over time. Almost everyone in wrestling knows the name, but no one really knows much about him.”

Jericho pointed to both George’s extraordinary success and his personal struggles as reasons why a dedicated series could make for compelling television.

“There’s the wrestling connection, but there’s so much more to explore. The guy had a rough life, he died young of alcoholism. He was this massive star who had the entire nation wanting to see him on television. People were buying this strange form of technology just to watch him. It’s hard to even fathom it now. It would be an incredible story to tell.”

Jericho also revealed that he filmed his scenes for “The Greatest” in 2025, more than a year before the series’ release.