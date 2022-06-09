Chris Jericho was one of the biggest stars to join AEW when the promotion launched in 2019 before the company had a TV deal.
While speaking with the Associated Press, Jericho noted All Elite Wrestling has become a viable contender to WWE both in acquiring talent and TV ratings.
“We’ve now made AEW, a viable contender. And it’s a safe place for people to come now. When we first started, it was a little bit of the wild, wild west, no one knew what to expect. And it was like taking a little bit of a chance. I think it’s gone even further than I expected. I think now that we’re here, we’re just scratching the surface of how far we’re gonna go.”