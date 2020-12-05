AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho took to Twitter late last night to praise fellow Inner Circle member MJF on his positive review in the New York Times, which called MJF’s performance in the popular Le Dinner Debonair segment, as one of the best in 2020.

The Demo God writes, “HUGE props from @nytimes for @The_MJF & #DinnerDebonair! Once again proof that Pro Wrestling comes in many shapes & forms…but the most important thing is that it ENTERTAINS! In other news, the Louisville Dipshit Times is still whining about it.”

You can read the full New York Times best of 2020 list here.