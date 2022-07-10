AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho appeared on the True Geordie podcast to discuss the recent allegations made against Vince McMahon, the Wall Street Journal article exposing McMahon’s wrongdoing, and whether he thinks the WWE Chairman will suffer any real consequences. Highlights from the interview are below.

Doesn’t think anything will happen to Vince after the allegations surfaced:

Not really. Is it a surprise in any industry when it happens? When you look at it, it’s really not illegal. He had an affair, paid the lady off to not say anything, and moved on. It’s almost like, ‘Okay, and?’ People want to jump on it but there is still always an undertone of ‘it’s wrestling. Oh, it’s just wrestling,’ If you look, that story came out with a bang, and then you really haven’t heard anything about it since. If this was Hollywood, with Harvey Weinstein, that sort of thing…the difference between that is, he was holding women back for getting gigs, Harvey Weinstein. ‘Either bang me or you don’t get the starring role.’ This has never been said in Vince’s thing. It was a mutual acknowledgement of the affair, he paid the lady to say nothing, and she took the money. I really know Vince well and it sucks that happened, it sucks that he did it, but is anything really going to happen from it? I don’t think so.

On Vince still appearing on television:

That’s Vince McMahon. I think it’ll come and go. Is it morally right? Absolutely not. Is it illegal? No. Is it something that is going to get him into real trouble? I don’t think so. Once again, unfortunately, ‘Oh, it’s just Vince McMahon, it’s just wrestling, of course he’s going to do that.’ Those things come and go, they happen, it’s too bad, but I really think it doesn’t matter in the long run. Six months from now, I’ll either be right or I’ll be wrong.

