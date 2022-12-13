AEW has announced on Twitter that Chris Jericho will be in action on tomorrow’s Winter Is Coming special from Texas. This will be the Ocho’s first matchup since losing the Ring of Honor world title to Claudio Castagnoli at this past Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view.

Following a win by @ClaudioCSRO in their incredible title match at #ROHFinalBattle, 8 time World Champion @IAmJericho will be in action wrestling LIVE on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite: Winter Is Coming on @TBSNetwork

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT, TOMORROW! Don't miss #WinterIsComing tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/EVAPYdXGbW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 13, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WINTER IS COMING:

* Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo in a Grudge Match

* Best Of 7 Series, Match #4: AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads 2-1)

* Chris Jericho will be in action

* The House of Black will be in action

* AEW World Champion MJF defends the title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring vs. Ricky Starks in a Winner Takes All match