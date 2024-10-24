It was an eventful “Ladder War” for the ROH World Championship on Wednesday night.

At the AEW Dynamite show on October 23 from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris Jericho defeated Mark Briscoe to become the brand new ROH World Champion.

The win came thanks to an assist from Big Bill, who chokeslammed Briscoe and carried Jericho up the ladder over his shoulders so he could pull down the ROH title belt.

After the match, Jericho and Big Bill celebrated the title change until Tomohiro Ishii’s theme hit and he came out and stared down the new champ.