Chris Jericho recently questioned whether the late Chyna tried to deliberately sabotage his 2000 Last Man Standing bout against Triple H at the WWE Fully Loaded pay-per-view.

“There was a big sign in Gorilla position that said: Stay away from the Spanish announce table,'” Jericho said on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast. “The match before us was Chyna versus Perry Saturn, and guess what Chyna did not do? She did not stay away. They hit this table and collapsed it and something in my head makes me think she might have done that on purpose because it was her ex-boyfriend that was in the next match. Maybe, I don’t know.”

When the table gave way, Jericho explained that he and Triple H, who was competing alongside Stephanie McMahon, had five minutes to create a new conclusion. The initial plan, according to Jericho, was for a belly-to-back suplex through the Spanish announce table. However, the two ended up landing on the second announce table. Triple H defeated Jericho in the Last Man Standing bout by defying the ten count.

