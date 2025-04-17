What has Chris Jericho been up to since starting his hiatus from AEW television?

Let’s find out!

As noted, the AEW star is taking a few weeks off to go on tour with Fozzy. On Thursday, the following press release was issued to promote the new “Fall In Line” single from the band.

FOZZY STRIKES CHORD WITH AN ELECTRIFYING NEW ANTHEM “FALL IN LINE” On the day they kick off their 2025th Anniversary Tour, FOZZY, rock’s loudest champions of DIY, release a brand new riff-driven sonic sledgehammer: “FALL IN LINE.” Available NOW on all major streaming platforms via Madison Records, the track is a no-holds-barred defiant roar from the front lines of rock ‘n’ roll.



PRESS HERE to listen.



Fueled by razor-sharp guitars, thunderous drums, and Chris Jericho’s signature powerhouse vocals, “FALL IN LINE” is pure fire — a hard-hitting anthem that dares listeners to stand up, speak out, and never Fall in Line.



“FALL IN LINE” is the most exciting and unique song FOZZY has recorded for so many reasons. It has the familiar FOZZY sound that’s been our trademark for 25 years, yet sounds nothing like anything we’ve ever done. We feel its gonna be a MASSIVE addition to our catalog, and are stoked to unleash this tune to the world AND play it live on our tour!” -CHRIS JERICHO



Fozzy “2025th” Anniversary Tour



FOZZY hits the road on a cross country journey to 20 of the nations most epic venues, as the tour is guaranteed to bring electrifying live performances for fans in every city.



For Ticket, VIP, or More Information: www.fozzyrock.com.



Featuring Superstar showman Chris Jericho on vocals tagging with the iconic signature riffs of maven guitarist Rich Ward, FOZZY is set to launch the next phase of their 25th



Anniversary tour with guitarist Billy Grey, bassist P.J. Farley, and drummer Grant Brooks rounding out the band.