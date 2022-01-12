Chris Jericho’s fourth “Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea” cruise has been postponed.

It was announced back in November that Jericho’s “Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Four Leaf Clover” would sail this year from Miami, Florida to Nassau, The Bahamas from Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18, aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

In an update, the Jericho Cruise website announced today that the dates have been changed to Thursday, February 2 – Monday, February 6, 2023. The following message was included:

“Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea is an incredibly special event and that is because of our amazing cruisers! Since announcing the event during the Triple Whammy in late October 2021 and gearing up to set sail in March 2022, we’ve heard overwhelming feedback from the Rager at Sea family. Members of this awesome community would love to attend, but are unable to due to the current environment and the quick turnaround between cruises. After compiling feedback and researching the options, we have made the decision to postpone the Four Leaf Clover to 2023. The Four Leaf Clover will now sail February 2-6, 2023 aboard Norwegian Pearl from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas. We’ll spend the day on our very own private island (a new destination for the Rager at Sea!) where the beach is steps away, the food is free, and any purchased drink packages* will be honored! *details about purchasing drink packages will be shared closer to sailing If you’re not booked and would like to join us, make sure to join the mailing list and stay tuned for more info about booking your cabin, coming very soon! We know this announcement will be a relief to some and a disappointment to others, but Chris and all of us here at Sixthman feel this is the best way to ensure that the Four Leaf Clover is your BEST VACATION EVER…and we take that very seriously! We love you guys and we are very excited to rock with you all in February of 2023!”

Jericho’s third cruise, the Triple Whammy, was postponed from February to October 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s no word yet on the updated line-up for the Four Leaf Clover cruise, but the following line-up was announced before the dates were changed:

* Master of Ceremonies: Chris Jericho

* Guest of Honor: Mark Henry

* Guest Cruise Director: Mickie James

* Guest Hosts: Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson

* Director of Laughs: Brad Williams

* Official Bartender: Red Cup Geoff

* Goodwill Ambassador: Ted Irvine

* Special Guests: Mick Foley, Nick Aldis, Moose, Brutus Beefcake, King Haku, Mike Rotunda, Dan Lambert, Jordynne Grace, Swoggle, Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, Jonathan Gresham, Rocky Romero, Yuya Uemura, Ariane Andrew, The Boogeyman, ODB, World Famous CB

* Comedians: Jeff Dye, Kate Quigley, Raj Sharma

* Music By: Fozzy, Quiet Riot, Royal Bliss, Raven, Priss, Mickie James, Kuarantine, Guardians of the Jukebox, Gutter Candy featuring Frankie Kazarian, Dave Spivak Project, The Vaudettes featuring Shaul Guerrero, We Are Wasted

* Live Podcasts: Talk Is Jericho, The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, Dave Schrader of Darkness Radio, Dan Lambert’s World Title Time Machine

* Live AEW wrestling matches and more

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.