“Daddy Magic” will be getting a little more comfortable in his All Elite Wrestling commentary role.

As noted, the longest-reigning “For The World” Champion in AEW history, “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho, took part in a segment on this week’s taped episode of AEW Rampage on Friday evening.

During the segment, Jericho stated he would be spending more time on AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision.

“Maybe three, four, five segments.”

Because of this, Jericho, who has technically been part of the AEW Rampage commentary team since the inception of the show, announced he has stepped down as part of the AEW Rampage broadcast team going forward.

In an update, frequent F4WOnline.com contributor Pat Laprade is reporting that “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard will be the official replacement for Jericho on the AEW Rampage commentary team going forward.

Menard has been with AEW dating back to August of 2021.