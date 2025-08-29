— Fans attending WWE SmackDown in Lyon got an unexpected surprise when Chris Jericho’s theme music played outside the LDLC Arena ahead of the show.

The moment comes as speculation continues to grow about a possible WWE return for Jericho in 2026. Reports suggest that the former WWE and AEW World Champion could make his comeback during the Men’s Royal Rumble match, which would mark his first WWE appearance in eight years.

Jericho, who left WWE to sign with AEW in January 2019, became the company’s inaugural World Champion and is also a two-time Ring of Honor World Champion.

Oye que está sonando el tema de Chris Jericho por la megafonía de la arena no me jodas pic.twitter.com/hEEvFBUmeb — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 29, 2025

— WWE has taken a new step in its efforts to counter AEW programming.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company has started buying ad space on HBO Max during episodes of AEW Dynamite to promote upcoming television tapings.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, for example, featured ads promoting an upcoming episode of WWE RAW in Evansville, Indiana.

While both WWE and AEW have previously run ads on each other’s programming, this marks the first time WWE has extended the tactic to a streaming platform.

— As we previously reported on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and NJPW’s Hirooki Goto are all set to appear in the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rhodes is preparing to begin filming his role as Guile. Reigns has been cast as Akuma, while Goto will portray E. Honda, with both expected to start shooting soon.

Rhodes is slated to wrap up his scenes by September 20, which aligns with WWE’s Wrestlepalooza event in Indianapolis, Indiana. Reigns’ schedule is said to be similar, with slight overlap in production but minimal on-screen crossover.

Rhodes was recently spotted in Australia, where filming is underway, confirming that he will be absent from WWE programming starting with tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.