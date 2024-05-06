Chris Legentil is moving up in WWE. .

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Legentil has been promoted within WWE. He now holds the position of Executive Vice President, Talent Relations, and Head of Communications, a step up from his previous role as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Communications.

Legentil joined WWE in April 2021, bringing with him experience from his past roles at DAZN and the NBA.

During his tenure at WWE, Legentil has been actively involved in company press conferences, contributing to the organization’s public relations efforts.