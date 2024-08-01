WWE Executive VP Chris Legentil discusses lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE.

On January 25, Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, initiated a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, accusing them of sex trafficking and sexual abuse. In February, the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon was also under federal investigation.

Legenti spoke on this topic during an interview with the Sports Media podcast by Richard Deitsch. He was asked how WWE manages media coverage regarding the lawsuit and other legal issues. Deitsch specifically mentioned Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and John Pollock of POST Wrestling as journalists who have closely followed the case and raised questions about it at WWE press conferences. This was Legenti’s response:

Regarding active legal matters, there are clear limitations on what we can say. However, as the investigation has progressed, we have consistently complied with all requirements. When we are able to answer questions, we do so. When we cannot, we don’t. The media has understood this, recognizing that there are times we can address certain topics and times we cannot. We acknowledge the diligent work of Brandon (Thurston) and John (Pollock), who are regulars at our events and press conferences. They are fulfilling their roles as reporters, just as we are fulfilling our role as a company.

On May 30, Grant agreed to pause the lawsuit for six months while the federal investigation against McMahon continued. McMahon has since filed a motion to lift the stay after Grant’s legal team submitted a discovery petition against Dr. Carlon Colker and his clinic, Peak Wellness, Inc.

