Chris Masters and John Cena “never mixed well” during their respective runs in WWE.

The master of The Masterlock, Chris Masters (Chris Mordetzky) spoke about this subject while on the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, which was released on Tuesday.

“We never mixed too well, for whatever reason, you know what I mean? I don’t know,” he said. “Massachusetts guy, California guy, I don’t know. Just kind of oil and water.”

Masters continued, “But I don’t take away anything from the fact that he’s this generation’s [Hulk] Hogan. And he definitely worked harder than anybody probably would have in that spot, especially for that long.”

Masters went on to explain how the business has evolved in a better way since those days.

“The business is such a cleaner place than it was when I entered,” he said. “It’s nice to not walk into a locker room and have somebody who has issues like that going on or passing out in the locker room. And it’s just a cleaner business now.”