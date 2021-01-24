Former WWE star Chris Masters did an interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop to discuss a wide range of topics.
During it, he was asked what Superstars are told about who they should eliminate in WWE Royal Rumble matches.
Masters noted the producers are often lenient on specific eliminations.
“From what I remember about it, it isn’t so like every single elimination is strategically planned out and who does the elimination. There are a lot of those, yes, but there are some of them where it’s just like, ‘We need to get a few guys out,’ and those might be worked out amongst the guys. So it’s kind of a split of both, from what I remember.”