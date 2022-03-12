New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Chris Sabin will answer Jay White’s open challenge at the March 20th Strong Style Evolved event from Florida. Full details, including an updated look at the lineup, can be found below.

Jay White’s mystery opponent in the U-S-of-Jay open challenge in Tampa/St. Petersburgh Florida on March 20 is a mystery no longer. After a video message delivered over social media, Chris Sabin has answered the call to face the Switchblade.

Along with partner Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin had a big hand in forming Jay White during his time on excursion in the US some five years ago. That history led to a memorable match between Shelley and White recently on IMPACT’s Sacrifice event; the BULLET CLUB leader barely came away with a win over Shelley, but can Sabin finish the job and put Jay White in his place?

The match rounds out an incredible card in Tampa! Make sure you’re part of the action and get your tickets now!

-Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

-Tom Lawlor vs. Clark Connors for the NJPW STRONG Openweight title

-Buddy Matthews vs. Yuya Uemura

-Fred Rosser/Eddie Kingston vs. Fred Yehi/Daniel Garcia

-Rocky Romero/Wheeler Yuta vs. JR Kratos/Black Tiger

-Blake Christian vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

-Mascara Dorada vs. TJP

-Ren Narita vs. Jay Lethal

-FinJuice vs. JONAH/Shane Haste

-Karl Fredericks vs. Josh Alexander

-John SKyler vs. Big Damo

-Andy Brown vs. Hikuleo

-Kevin Knight vs. The DKC