Chris Sabin is your new Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion.

Tonight’s Impact Against All Odds pay-per-view saw Sabin defeat Trey Miguel to capture the X-Division Title. The finish saw Sabin get the pin after a Cradle Shock, despite Miguel spraying his eyes with paint. This was a rematch from their Under Siege bout last month, which saw Miguel use the spray-paint to retain.

This is Sabin’s ninth reign with the title. He has held the record for most X-Division Title reigns since passing the 6 reigns owned by AJ Styles, Jay Lethal and Austin Aries. Miguel began his second reign back at Impact Over Drive on November 18, 2022, by defeating Black Taurus in tournament finals to capture the vacant title. Miguel held the strap for 202 recognized days.

This was a big night for The Motor City Machine Guns as Alex Shelley won the Impact World Title in the main event. Sabin and Shelley celebrated together to close the show, as seen at this link.

Below are related shots from tonight’s title change at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds in Columbus, OH:

