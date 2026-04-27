Motor City Machine Guns were cut.

As noted, WWE released 25 talents from the main roster, NXT and WWE EVOLVE.

Included in the reported list were tag-team legends Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, collectively known as The Motor City Machine Guns.

On Monday, MCMG confirmed the news.

“Yup, they released us,” Sabin wrote via X (see post below). “Anyways, check out our band GRPPLNG here’s a link to pre order our 4 song EP. Love you all.”

Motor City Machine Guns made their long awaited WWE debut back in 2024.

Already expressing interest in a showdown with Sabin and Shelley is IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Robbie Eagles, who called out the duo upon learning of their WWE departure.