Motor City Machine Guns were cut.
As noted, WWE released 25 talents from the main roster, NXT and WWE EVOLVE.
Included in the reported list were tag-team legends Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, collectively known as The Motor City Machine Guns.
On Monday, MCMG confirmed the news.
“Yup, they released us,” Sabin wrote via X (see post below). “Anyways, check out our band GRPPLNG here’s a link to pre order our 4 song EP. Love you all.”
Motor City Machine Guns made their long awaited WWE debut back in 2024.
Already expressing interest in a showdown with Sabin and Shelley is IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Robbie Eagles, who called out the duo upon learning of their WWE departure.
Yup, they released us. Anyways, check out our band GRPPLNG here’s a link to pre order our 4 song EP. Love you all.https://t.co/3neFlnv9eh
— chriSabin (@SuperChrisSabin) April 27, 2026