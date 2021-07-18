During an interview with Wrestlezone, Chris Sabin spoke about how fluid his last year in IMPACT has been and the need to consistently adapt. Here’s what he had to say:

I think it’s just been a year of adaptation. Unexpected things have happened over and over. When I first returned with Alex Shelley, I thought that was gonna be more of a long-term thing, us sticking together, wrestling for IMPACT for a while, maybe branching out, who knows? And then Alex had other things going on, I ended up going on without him, IMPACT and myself have gone without him and then here comes James Storm. So alright, let’s do this, you know, James Storm and I, and then obviously circumstances happened and James Storm isn’t around anymore. So yeah this has been a year of adaptation but at the same time, progress. So I think that when unexpected things happen, how you react to them means a lot your problem-solving skills and who you are as a person. So I think all these unexpected things happening and being able to adapt. It’s all been positive for me and I think it’s just made progress and this has just been a year of progress.

