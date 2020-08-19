Chris Sabin On What It Was Like To Compete In The First Ultimate X Match

During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Sabin spoke on the challenges in preparing for the first ever Ultimate X match. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t think you can. I remember the first Ultimate X match we did, they weren’t even prepared. They put these posts, like they hadn’t had structure set up yet. So we went there the day before, just to see the structure, climb it, make sure, see how sturdy it is, just to get a feel for it. And I remember they originally put these posts in the corner posts. Like just these long poles, and had the cables going across. I remember Frankie [Kazarian] climbed up, grabbed onto the middle and he tried to hang on it, and those posts just kind of bent in. We’re like, ‘Oh no, what are we gonna do?’ So they were scrambling to figure out a way to build the structure, because they had this match advertised.

So we didn’t have any experience with it. We didn’t get to climb on the structure at all, get a feel for it at all. Basically, the first time the match happened, it was the first time we were climbing on that thing. So we were just hoping that it stayed together … you just hope. Hope, that’s all we had was hope that night.