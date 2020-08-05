Chris Sabin On Why He Returned To IMPACT

During an interview with Fightful, Chris Sabin gave his thoughts on why he chose to return to IMPACT. Here’s what he had to say:
I think just being familiar with IMPACT! Wrestling and the fans. I took a little bit of a break there, but even though while I was gone, it always kinda felt like IMPACT! was home for me. That’s where I pretty much built my entire wrestling reputation. Along with some outside stuff as well, but IMPACT! was always my home. So, it just felt like I was returning home, you know?
You can listen below:
Credit: Fightful.
- WWE Producer Pat Buck Posts Message for Those Who Don’t Know About His Career
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- The Rock Responds to Daniel Bryan’s Tweet About a Possible Match
- Top WWE Stars Reportedly Wanted to Work with FTR In WWE
- AEW Star No Longer on Twitter After Criticism from Fans
- Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut
- Hornswoggle On The Longest He’s Ever Spent Hiding Under A Ring
- XFL Creditors File Motion Objecting to Purchase By The Rock and His Partners
- Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch