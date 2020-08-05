Chris Sabin On Why He Returned To IMPACT

During an interview with Fightful, Chris Sabin gave his thoughts on why he chose to return to IMPACT. Here’s what he had to say:

I think just being familiar with IMPACT! Wrestling and the fans. I took a little bit of a break there, but even though while I was gone, it always kinda felt like IMPACT! was home for me. That’s where I pretty much built my entire wrestling reputation. Along with some outside stuff as well, but IMPACT! was always my home. So, it just felt like I was returning home, you know?

