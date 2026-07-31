Chris Sabin is still soaking in his AEW debut.

Sabin and Alex Shelley made their AEW debuts on the July 30 episode of AEW Collision, arriving the same week their 90-day non-compete clauses expired following their WWE departures.

The Motor City Machine Guns debuted in their home state of Michigan, opening the show in Detroit before later helping the Bang Bang Gang during a post-match confrontation with the Death Riders.

Taking to social media the following day, Sabin reflected on the experience and thanked the Detroit crowd for the memorable reception.

“Well, last night is certainly in the running for all time favorite career moments for me,” Sabin wrote.

He continued, “Unbelievable moment. Indescribable feeling. THANK YOU!”

The Motor City Machine Guns arrive in AEW with one of the most accomplished résumés in tag team wrestling, having captured championship gold across TNA, ROH, WWE, NJPW and several other promotions during their careers.