The Motor City Machine Guns are coming to next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, a new vignette aired on this week’s show that is teasing a new tag-team making their debut “next week.” This is expected to be Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley.

Chris Sabin has since taken to Twitter for first time in July to simply write,

“Hello there.”

Hello there. — chriSabin (@SuperChrisSabin) October 12, 2024

As noted, on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Trick Williams appeared in the crowd.

During this week’s show, the reigning WWE NXT World Champion was shown watching the Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Meta-Four WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

For those unaware, Williams and Lash Legend are dating in real life.