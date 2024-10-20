During a recent appearance on “The Ringer” podcast, WWE NXT Superstar Tony D’Angelo commented on his love for the Rocky franchise. He said,

“I actually don’t like Rocky. [Laughs] No, I got you. No, I love the Rocky movies. Rocky 4. Most people say Rocky 4, but that training montage. When he’s running on the mountain and pulling rocks or whatever. It’s so good. Rocky 4. [Rocky and Rocky 2] are good. I like [Rocky 3]. I would say [Rocky 5] is my least favorite. They’re all good. Big Stallone fan. [Creed] is good too. I have no complaints with the whole franchise, they are all good.“

During Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, The Motor City Machine Guns made their WWE in-ring debut by defeating Los Garza and A-Town Down Under. They will now go on to face off against #DIY to earn a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships if they win.

Taking to Twitter after the show, Chris Sabin commented on the team’s debut and thanked the fans. He wrote,

“MCMG are WWE Superstars. The journey started in 2006 with many highs and lows along the way. From being struggling tag team artists working to prove ourselves to inspiring and innovating an entire generation of tag team wrestling, everything has led to this. Thank you.”