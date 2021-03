AEW has announced several matchups for next week’s Dynamite on TNT, which will include the in-ring debut for Christian Cage, who issued a challenge to SCU’s Frankie Kazarian after a backstage encounter. That and more can be found below.

-Christian Cage versus Frankie Kazarian

-QT Marshall versus Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson as special referee

-Miro/Kib Sabian versus Orange Cassidy/Chuck Taylor Arcade Anarchy

-Hikaru Shida/Tay Conti versus Nyla Rose/The Bunny

-Kenny Omega/Good Brothers versus Lucha Bros/Laredo Kid