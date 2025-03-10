Will Ospreay triumphed over Kyle Fletcher in a brutal Steel Cage match at AEW Revolution 2025, continuing their intense rivalry.

Meanwhile, Kenny Omega defeated Konosuke Takeshita at the same event, securing a victory over Fletcher with a Tiger Driver ’91.

You can check out some highlights from the matches below:

In the main event of Sunday night’s AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view event, Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Championship against Adam “Cope” Copeland, who had taken out Moxley’s Death Riders stablemates to even the odds.

During the match, the referee was knocked down, and Wheeler Yuta intervened, delivering a Busaiku Knee to Cope. Jay White attempted to stop Yuta but accidentally hit Cope with Moxley’s briefcase. Cope fought back with multiple Spears, but a hooded figure pulled the referee out of the ring, revealing himself as Christian Cage. Cage cashed in, turning the match into a Triple Threat. Despite nearly pinning Cope, Cage was caught in a bulldog choke by Moxley, who made him pass out to retain his title.

After the match, as Moxley was heading backstage, Prince Nana confronted him as a distraction. Swerve Strickland then dove off the guardrail with a Swerve Stomp, taking Moxley down.

CHRISTIAN CAGE JUST STOPPED THE REF AND CASHED IN HIS CONTRACT, MAKING IT A 3 WAY!!#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/xkhBvFNMoR — LaziestCloud ツ (@LaziestCloud) March 10, 2025

JON MOXLEY RETAINS THE AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/IkaMAkLXoZ — Zechariah Welch (@Zackwwe10) March 10, 2025

And finally, you can watch the post-AEW Revolution 2025 media scrum below: