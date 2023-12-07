Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Montreal was headlined by the highly anticipated showdown between Christian Cage and Adam Copeland, with Cage’s TNT Championship on the line. The two former WWE superstars have not had a singles-match against one another in over 20 years, and the live crowd was going nuts for both men.

In the end, Cage defeated Copeland to retain the title but he did not do it cleanly. Nick Wayne’s mom, who has been heavily factored in the story between Cage and Copeland, hit the Rated-R Superstar with the TNT Championship belt while the referee was down. This was revenge for when Copeland took out Nick Wayne with a con-chair-to. Cage then nailed his Killswitch finisher for the win.

This was Copeland’s first loss since joined AEW back at Wrestle Dream. Full results for tonight’s AEW Dynamite can be found here.