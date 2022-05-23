AEW superstar and former world champion Christian Cage recently spoke with the Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone about a wide range of topics, including how his stint on the AppleTV series Carpool Karaoke came to be, which featured him and several other AEW talents. Check out the full highlights of the interview below.

Says he’s friends with the guy in charge of the show, Eric Pankowski:

“I’m friends with one of the guys in charge of the show, a guy named Eric Pankowski, who used to be a writer for WWE back in the day. He and I had gotten in touch and he was interested in having us on the show and having AEW represented on the show, which I thought was pretty cool. I brought it to the attention of AEW and the rest is history.”

His experience on the show:

“It was a good time, a lot of fun. I’ve been a fan of Carpool Karaoke for a while, even when it was just a segment on James Corden’s talk show. Very entertaining. It was a lot of fun to be asked to be a part of it. You’re basically just riffing and ad-libbing as you go and having fun and trying to make each other laugh and hopefully, the audience laughs along with you.”

