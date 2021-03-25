AEW superstar and former WWE world champion Christian Cage recently spoke with TV Insider to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how Cage feels about a potential showdown with AEW champion Kenny Omega. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he felt about his AEW debut:

Complete transparency, our initial conversations were me coming in being a surprise. I guess Tony felt differently. The thing is, wrestling fans can be fickle, especially on social media. They want the backstage scoops. When you make a [mystery] announcement like that, you have people who want it to be their pick. They’re always going to be people super happy or super disappointed. All you can do is control what you can, and trust Tony’s vision.

How much Edge’s return helped inspire him:

It did put the seed in my brain that it would be good to go back. It’s hard when something is taken away from you, something that has been your entire life. It can be tough to accept.

What lit a spark under him:

When I did the unsanctioned match with Randy Orton in the summer, I was on the “no-contact list.” I thought, “Wow, I’m that fragile that I can’t be touched?” It didn’t sit well with me. I felt great. I decided to go on my own to the University of South Florida and see some doctors and do testing and have a long conversation. I told the doctor I wanted to step back in the ring to finish my career on my terms. When he said I can, it opened a bunch of doors for me. My test results and scores were good. I did another round of more rigorous testing in Pittsburgh and the doctor there said the same thing and here we are today.

On how he’s been preparing for his return:

It was physical training. I was in shape, but when you retire you’re enjoying the barbecue a little more on the weekends. I had to dial everything back in. I got my diet on point. I built a little gym in my garage and started putting in the work. I got in the ring probably at the end of June [last year]. And to be honest with you, I didn’t get in the ring again until the Royal Rumble. I pushed a little bit more each time.

On a potential of facing Kenny Omega: