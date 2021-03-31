AEW superstar Christian Cage took to Twitter earlier today to hype up his in-ring debut on tonight’s Dynamite on TNT, where the former WWE world champion will be taking on SCU’s Frankie Kazarian. Cage writes, “My first singles match in 7 years. I don’t believe in ring rust. No excuses.”

My first singles match in 7 years. I don’t believe in ring rust. No excuses. #AEWDynamite @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/Z2prdwxusy — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) March 31, 2021

AEW President Tony Khan was also active on Twitter today, and once again pays homage to Brodie Lee by saying tonight’s show is for him. Khan states, “It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! In the past week we’ve celebrated the 1 year anniversary of Mr. Brodie Lee’s 1st match on #AEWDynamite; he’s irreplaceable in the hearts of his wonderful family + his countless fans worldwide, & tonight’s show, as always, is in his honor.”