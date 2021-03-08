Christian Cage is All Elite.
The former WWE superstar revealed himself to be the mystery signee during tonight’s AEW Revolution pay per view, instantly putting pen to paper and not saying a word during the entire segment. He did reveal his newest merchandise, a t-shirt with the phrase, “Out. Work. Everyone.”
Christian Cage HAS ARRIVED!
Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/1KgXHLHtxR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
The AEW Twitter account confirmed the signing moments afterwards.
Welcome to the team… #ChristianCage is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/3MycwGDTiJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
