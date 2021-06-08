All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for Friday’s Dynamite.

Christian Cage vs. Angelico in a singles match was booked for this show.

Matt Hardy offered Big Money to @AngelicoAAA to eliminate Christian Cage, and #AEW GM @TonyKhan has just booked the match, for the first time ever, it will be Angelico (with @MATTHARDYBRAND in his corner) vs. @Christian4Peeps THIS FRIDAY NIGHT on #AEWDynamite 10/9c on @TNTdrama! https://t.co/RVt8hJmRcp pic.twitter.com/ZS6Is7Y8M7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2021

Last week’s show set the new record low viewership for Dynamite. Here is the updated card for the show:

TNT Champion Miro vs. Evil Uno

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. Eddie Kingston, PAC & Penta El Zero Miedo

Hangman Page and Dark Order’s 10 vs. Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs

Cody Rhodes to make a special announcement

Kenny Omega and Don Callis to expose the AEW conspiracy

Darby Allin and Sting are set to make an announcement. This comes after Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky made a challenge to Allin by saying he could find any tag team partner of his choosing except for Sting.

Lance Archer in action against an unknown opponent

