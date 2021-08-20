Last night’s Impact Wrestling episode saw new World Champion Christian Cage officially retire the TNA World Heavyweight Title.

After winning the title from Kenny Omega on last week’s AEW Rampage premiere, Cage returned to the Impact Zone last night and gave a speech on being back with the company. He said out of respect for his career in TNA, which ran form 2005-2008 and then in 2012, and the careers of the wrestlers who made the title legendary, he was retiring the well-established title to focus solely on the Impact World Title.

Cage said it was an honor to take the titles from Omega and bring them back home where they belong. Cage then handed the title over to ring announcer David Penzer, and said the lineage of the title will be forever ingrained in his soul and those in the company.

Cage was then interrupted by #1 contender Brian Myers, who will challenge him for the Impact World Title at tonight’s Emergence event.

