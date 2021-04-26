During his latest interview with the AEW Unrestricted podcast superstar Christian Cage spoke about the possibility of doing crossover matches with IMPACT and NJPW, an idea that the former WWE heavyweight champion says sounds promising, but assures fans that his focus as of this moment is just on AEW.

He says “Right now, I’m focused on AEW, but we’ll see what happens. I’m not against anything, but obviously, my focus is – I said this to Tony [Khan] after my match. I was very emotional after the match, and I went over and had a private moment with him. I said, ‘I owe you so much.’ He basically signed me sight unseen. Having that moment in the Rumble is not like going in and wrestling a 20, 25, 30-minute match. It’s not the same thing. And from the conversations that we had, he understood what I wanted to do, but the fact of the matter is, I hadn’t proven anything yet – what I can do in the ring or still do. And he still took that chance, and I’ll never forget that. So, my loyalty is to Tony Khan and AEW. Whatever happens after that happens.”

Cage recently defeated Powerhouse Hobbs on an episode of Dynamite, and is seemingly prepared to face fellow Hobbs’ Team Taz partner, Ricky Starks. Check out the full interview here.

